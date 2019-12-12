EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro retraces and trades at session’s lows near 1.1120 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is pulling back down slightly in the New York session. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.1120/32 resistance level.  
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The common currency is rejecting the 1.1150 level and the 200-day simple moving average (DMA).
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is trading above the main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. The market is pulling back down from the 1.1120/32 resistance zone. Bulls remain in control but they will need to overcome the 1.1120/32 hurdle to travel north towards the 1.1178 resistance, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
  

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The euro is trading above the 100 and 200 SMAs while keeping a bullish bias in the near term. Support is seen at the 1.1090, 1.1062 and 1.1027 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.  
   

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.112
Today Daily Change -0.0019
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 1.1139
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1057
Daily SMA50 1.1063
Daily SMA100 1.1066
Daily SMA200 1.1155
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1146
Previous Daily Low 1.107
Previous Weekly High 1.1116
Previous Weekly Low 1.1002
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1117
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1099
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1091
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1042
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1014
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1167
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1195
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1243

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD turns down as Trump touts trade hopes, after Lagarde's debut

EUR/USD turns down as Trump touts trade hopes, after Lagarde's debut

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1130 after President Trump tweeted that the US is getting close to deal with China. Earlier, the ECB left rates unchanged and President Lagarde acknowledged the recent upturn.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats further from nine-month highs, nears 1.3100

GBP/USD retreats further from nine-month highs, nears 1.3100

GBP/USD has extended its decline amid renewed EUR demand within ECB’s monetary policy announcement. UK elections weigh as polls show a further narrowing in Conservatives’ advantage.

GBP/USD News

“Brexit as last” will trigger a relief rally even if there is a hung Parliament

“Brexit as last” will trigger a relief rally even if there is a hung Parliament

Conventional wisdom has it we get a sterling rally if he wins and gets a ruling majority, while getting a hung Parliament means a drop in the pound.

Read more

Gold volatile after ECB, Trump's comments

Gold volatile after ECB, Trump's comments

It has been a rollercoaster day for gold so far on Thursday as the precious metal advanced 1% during the London session, only to give up all the gains and turn to sharp losses later in the day.

Read more

USD/JPY: Greenback jumps to four-day highs as trade tension ease

USD/JPY: Greenback jumps to four-day highs as trade tension ease

USD/JPY broke above the 109.00 handle as Trump is upbeat on the trade deal. Resistance is seen at the 109.26 and 109.43 price levels.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures