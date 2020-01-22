EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro remains vulnerable below 1.1118 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD remains under pressure below the 1.1118 resistance.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.1067 support. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is trading in a weak bear trend below its 50 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). However, the spot is also trading in an ascending channel which originated in October 2019. Additionally, the spot is trading in a bull flag since late December 2019. EUR/USD created a head-and-shoulders pattern and a hypothetical break above the right shoulder near 1.1175 and the 200 SMA could be seen as a bullish continuation; this bullish scenario is less likely. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
As the spot is trading below the main SMAs the euro remains under selling pressure. Sellers are looking for a breakdown below the 1.1067 support and a potential drop to the 1.1032 and the 1.1000 figure. Resistances are seen near the 1.1095, 1.1118 and 1.1150 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

Additional key levels 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1089
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.1087
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1143
Daily SMA50 1.1101
Daily SMA100 1.1072
Daily SMA200 1.1135
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1118
Previous Daily Low 1.1086
Previous Weekly High 1.1173
Previous Weekly Low 1.1086
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1098
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1106
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1076
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1065
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1044
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1108
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1129
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.114

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

