EUR/USD price analysis: Euro reluctantly moving up towards 1.1103 resistance

  • EUR/USD is in consolidation mode above the 1.1060 price level.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1.1103 resistance. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily chart, EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving average (DMA). However, this week, the market has risen above the 50 and 100 DMAs.
 

 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is grinding up while nearing the 1.1103 resistance. Although the market is slow and seems reluctant to move higher, the bulls remain for the moment in control. A break of 1.1103 is necessary for the market to continue its upward trajectory towards 1.1138 and 1.1161/78 resistance zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.   
     

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The euro continues to lean to the upside while trading above its main SMAs. Support can be seen at the 1.1063, 1.1040 and 1.1011 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1094
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 1.1079
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.104
Daily SMA50 1.1047
Daily SMA100 1.1071
Daily SMA200 1.1161
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1116
Previous Daily Low 1.1066
Previous Weekly High 1.1034
Previous Weekly Low 1.0981
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1086
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1097
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1059
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1038
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1009
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1108
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1137
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1158

 

 

