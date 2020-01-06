EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro rejecting 1.1200 handle in the New York session

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The euro is having a hard time to move beyond the 1.1200 handle
  • Support is seen at the 1.1189 and 1.1154 price levels.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The market is trying to break above the August 2019 highs while above the main daily simple moving averages. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is continuing to have spikes in both directions as the market is rejecting the 1.1200 handle. A break below the 1.1189 support could lead to a move down to 1.1154 and 1.1100 handle. The market would assume a clear bullish bias on a daily break above the 1.1224/1.1248 resistance zone. Further up lie the 1.1283 resistance, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.119
Today Daily Change 0.0028
Today Daily Change % 0.25
Today daily open 1.1162
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1135
Daily SMA50 1.1092
Daily SMA100 1.1064
Daily SMA200 1.1142
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1182
Previous Daily Low 1.1124
Previous Weekly High 1.1276
Previous Weekly Low 1.1124
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1146
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.116
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.113
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1099
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1073
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1187
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1213
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1244

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD slips off the highs amid upbeat US data, heightened Mid-East tensions

EUR/USD slips off the highs amid upbeat US data, heightened Mid-East tensions

EUR/USD is trading below 1.12, off the highs. Markit's final US Services PMI was revised higher. Earlier, the dollar pared its gains related to the killing of Suleimani, a top Iranian general. Tensions remain high.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD battles 1.3150 amid US-Iranian threats, upbeat UK PMI

GBP/USD battles 1.3150 amid US-Iranian threats, upbeat UK PMI

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150 as Mid-East tensions dominate the news and the greenback is retreating from the highs. The final UK Services PMI beat expectations with 50 points.

GBP/USD News

First Full Week of FX Trade to Kick Off with a Bang

First Full Week of FX Trade to Kick Off with a Bang

As January kicks off, profit-taking has been the primary trading theme in FX. For the second day in a row, all of the major currencies traded sharply lower on the back of renewed geopolitical tensions and softer economic data. 

Read more

Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid around $1575 region

Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid around $1575 region

Gold maintained its strong bid tone through the early European session, albeit trimmed a part of its early gains to the highest level since April 2013.

Gold News

USD/JPY recovers above 108, struggles to gain traction on falling US T-bond yields

USD/JPY recovers above 108, struggles to gain traction on falling US T-bond yields

The USD/JPY pair opened the week with a bearish gap and slumped to its lowest level since early October at 107.77 as the escalating conflict between Iran and the United States allowed the JPY to continue to find demand as a safe-haven.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures