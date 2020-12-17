EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro prints highest daily close since April 2018

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD closed above 1.2178 on Wednesday, signaling a resumption of the rally. 
  • Charts show major resistance is lined up above 1.24.

EUR/USD closed Wednesday at 1.2196. The highest daily close in  32-months has invalidated bull fatigue near 1.2170 signaled by long upper wicks attached to daily candles created in the preceding ten days. It has opened the doors for a continuation of the rally from November lows near 1.16. 

A bull flag breakout on the 4-hour chart indicates the path of least resistance to the higher side. So far, a convincing break above 1.22 has remained elusive. The currency pair is currently trading near 1.2194, having rejected at 1.2113 during the overnight trade. 

Resistance is seen at 1.2414 (Aprl 2018 high), followed by 1.2558 (February 2018 high). Support is located at 1.2125 (Wednesday's low), under which, the focus would shift to 1.2011 (Sept. 1 high). 

A move below Wednesday's low of 1.2125 would neutralize the bullish bias. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2194
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1.2184
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2034
Daily SMA50 1.1884
Daily SMA100 1.1843
Daily SMA200 1.1469
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2212
Previous Daily Low 1.2125
Previous Weekly High 1.2166
Previous Weekly Low 1.2059
Previous Monthly High 1.2003
Previous Monthly Low 1.1603
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2179
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2158
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2135
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2086
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2048
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2222
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2261
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.231

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

