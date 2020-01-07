EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro pressuring 1.1142 support rolling into Asia

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is under selling pressure below the 1.1160 resistance.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.1142/1.1129 support zone. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The market is correcting down just above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) as the market is easing from the December 2019 highs. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is challenging the 1.1142/1.1129 support zone near the 100 SMA. Bears will probably look for a breakdown below this zone and potentially set sail towards the 1.1094 and 1.1071 price levels. Resistances are seen near the 1.1160 and 1.1187 price levels. A breakout above the latter could generate a bullish break to the 1.1245 resistance, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
   

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1144
Today Daily Change -0.0050
Today Daily Change % -0.45
Today daily open 1.1194
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1141
Daily SMA50 1.1094
Daily SMA100 1.1065
Daily SMA200 1.1142
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1208
Previous Daily Low 1.1157
Previous Weekly High 1.1276
Previous Weekly Low 1.1124
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1188
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1176
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1165
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1136
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1114
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1215
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1236
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1265

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

