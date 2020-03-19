EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro plummets to lowest since April 2017

  • EUR/USD is under pressure trading in 37-month lows.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.0852 support.
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD broke the 2020 low formerly located at the 1.0777 level as the broad-based USD strength is relentless. 
  

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The spot is pressuring the 1.0730 support while under heavy selling pressure below the main SMAs. Bears are looking for a break below the above-mentioned level which would introduce scope for an extension down to the 1.0670 and 1.0550 price levels according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
  
Resistance: 1.0781, 1.0850, 1.0900
Support: 1.0730, 1.0670, 1.0550 
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0758
Today Daily Change -0.0155
Today Daily Change % -1.42
Today daily open 1.0913
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1083
Daily SMA50 1.1038
Daily SMA100 1.1066
Daily SMA200 1.1096
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1045
Previous Daily Low 1.0802
Previous Weekly High 1.1497
Previous Weekly Low 1.1055
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0895
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0952
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0795
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0677
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0552
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1038
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1164
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1282

 

 

