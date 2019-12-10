EUR/USD price analysis: Euro off daily highs, trading sub-1.1083 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD has been grinding up in the Asian and London session. However, the quote seems to be capped by 1.1083 resistance.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.1060 support.
  
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The shared currency, on the daily chart, is trading below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). However, at the start of the month, the rate had a strong bullish reversal. The bears would need a daily close below the 1.1000 handle to restore a clear bearish bias. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is challenging the 1.1083 resistance while trading above its main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The bulls want to pierce through this resistance to bring the quote towards the 1.1117 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The euro is struggling below the 1.1083 resistance and a flat 200 SMA on the 30-minute chart. Bears want a daily close below the 1.1060 level to drive prices towards the 1.1031, 1.1008 and 1.0985 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
  

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1076
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 1.1065
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1047
Daily SMA50 1.1056
Daily SMA100 1.1066
Daily SMA200 1.1157
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.108
Previous Daily Low 1.1054
Previous Weekly High 1.1116
Previous Weekly Low 1.1002
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.107
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1063
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1052
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.104
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1027
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1078
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1092
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1104

 

 

