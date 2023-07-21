EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro flirts with support-turned-resistance near 1.1150 as ECB, Fed verdicts loom

- EUR/USD braces for the first weekly loss in four, dribbles around the weekly bottom after three-day losing streak.
- 10-EMA prods Euro sellers amid upbeat RSI (14) line but impending bear cross on MACD challenge buyers.
- Previous resistance line from mid-May, 50-EMA act as additional downside filters.
- Fed vs. ECB play will be crucial for Euro traders to watch as policy pivot talks check respective currency buyers.
EUR/USD licks its wounds during the first negative week in four, clings to mild gains near 1.1130-40 amid early Friday morning in Europe, as market players struggle for clear directions ahead of next week’s monetary policy meetings of the European Central Bank and Federal Reserve (Fed).
Apart from the pre-event caution, the Euro pair also justifies a lack of major data/events, as well as the mixed concerns about the respective central banks while confusing the traders.
Even so, the 10-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) restricts the immediate downside of the EUR/USD pair near the 1.1130 level, especially amid the firmer RSI (14) line, not overbought.
That said, the previous support line from early February, now immediate resistance around 1.1140, guards the immediate upside of the Euro pair.
Following that, multiple levels near 1.1200 and 1.1230 can prod the EUR/USD bulls before directing it to the 1.1280 resistance area comprising technical swings marked during late 2021 and early 2022.
On the flip side, a daily closing beneath the 10-EMA level of 1.1130 isn’t an open invitation to the EUR/USD bears as the nine-week-old resistance-turned-support line, near 1.1100 at the latest, challenges the pair’s further downside.
In a case where the Euro sellers keep the reins past 1.1100, the 50-EMA level of around 1.0960 will act as the last defense of the bulls before directing the price to the monthly low of 1.0833.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1136
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.113
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1017
|Daily SMA50
|1.0888
|Daily SMA100
|1.0878
|Daily SMA200
|1.0682
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1229
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1118
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1245
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0944
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1012
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0662
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1161
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1187
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1089
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1048
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0978
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.127
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.131
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
