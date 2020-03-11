EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro extends to the downside as investors anticipate US economic stimulus

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is correcting down sharply from the 2020 tops.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.1258/82 support zone.
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is pulling back down from 2020 tops while trading above the main SMAs. The USD is up across the board as investors are anticipating a US economic stimulus.
  

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is retracing down while above the main SMAs. The correction could extend further on a break below the 1.1258/82 support zone and the spot could then be headed towards the 1.1235 and 1.1150 levels. Resistances can be found near the 1.1330 and 1.1365 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 
Resistance: 1.1330, 1.1365, 1.1411
Support: 1.1258/82, 1.1235, 1.1150
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1268
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 1.1281
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1
Daily SMA50 1.1045
Daily SMA100 1.1066
Daily SMA200 1.1102
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1467
Previous Daily Low 1.1275
Previous Weekly High 1.1355
Previous Weekly Low 1.1027
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1348
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1394
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1215
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1149
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1023
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1407
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1533
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1599

 

 

