EUR/USD price analysis: Euro erases most of the intraday gains, challenges the 1.1059 support

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is starting the week mixed while the market keeps weakening into the London close. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.1059 support.
  

 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The common currency, on the daily chart, is trading below its 200-day simple moving average (DMA). However, at the start of December, the spot had a strong bullish reversal. The sellers would likely need to have a daily close below the 1.1000 handle to restore a clear bearish bias. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD are showing little conviction at the start of the week as the spot is battling with the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. If bears manage to break below the 1.1059 level, the market could start to decline towards the 1.1030 and 1.1008 level. Further down lies the 1.0984 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The euro is trading below the 100 and 200 SMA while nearing the session’s lows. Resistance is seen at the 1.1083 and 1.1105 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1061
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.106
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1045
Daily SMA50 1.1053
Daily SMA100 1.1068
Daily SMA200 1.1159
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1112
Previous Daily Low 1.104
Previous Weekly High 1.1116
Previous Weekly Low 1.1002
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1067
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1084
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1029
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0998
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0957
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1101
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1142
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1173

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

