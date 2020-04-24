EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro ends the week in the red, trades near 1.0800 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD hits fresh April lows this Friday and hits 1.0727 level. 
  • EUR/USD gets a small bounce to 1.0800 figure at the end of the week. 
  

EUR/USD weekly chart 

 

Euro/Dollar is trading below the main weekly SMAs as the quote established fresh April lows at the 1.0727 level.
 
 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is having a small reaction up while the spot remains below the main SMAs suggesting that the bear bias remains in place. Sellers should be trying to break below the 1.0800 figure to revisit the 1.0750 level en route towards the 1.0717 level. On the flip side, resistance can emerge near 1.0850 and 1.0900/25, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 
Resistance: 1.0850, 1.0900, 1.0925
Support: 1.0800, 1.0750, 1.0717
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0815
Today Daily Change 0.0038
Today Daily Change % 0.35
Today daily open 1.0777
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0904
Daily SMA50 1.0957
Daily SMA100 1.102
Daily SMA200 1.1045
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0847
Previous Daily Low 1.0756
Previous Weekly High 1.0991
Previous Weekly Low 1.0812
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0791
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0812
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.074
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0703
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0649
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.083
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0884
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0921

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recovery hits resistance at 1.0820

EUR/USD recovery hits resistance at 1.0820

The euro has staged a solid rebound on Friday, buoyed by a mild recovery of risk appetite. The EUR/USD has bounced up from 1.0727 lows to regain almost 100 pips on the day, reaching 1.0820 area before pulling back to levels right below 1.0800.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stabilizing amid Barnier's comments weak data

GBP/USD stabilizing amid Barnier's comments weak data

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2350, stabilizing.  UK Retail Sales dropped by 5.1% in March, worse than expected. Chief EU Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier said no progress has been made in talks.

GBP/USD News

Crypto market is back on track to the moon

Crypto market is back on track to the moon

The increasing upward pressure blew the first of the critical resistances in the Bitcoin's path to new highs. The price of the BTC/USD pair reached the border of the bullish scenario, but the first attempt failed, and today it moves between crucial technical levels.

Read more

WTI posts modest gains above $17 after Baker Hughes data

WTI posts modest gains above $17 after Baker Hughes data

Crude oil prices rose sharply in the second half of the week and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 10% and 20% on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. 

Oil News

Gold moves closer to Thursday’s 1-week tops, around $1735 level ahead of US data

Gold moves closer to Thursday’s 1-week tops, around $1735 level ahead of US data

Gold built on its steady intraday ascent through the mid-European session and refreshed daily tops, around the $1736 region in the last hour.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures