EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro ends the week in the green, hits highest since August

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD erased most of the intraday gains on Friday but ends the week mostly up. 
  • Resistance is seen at the 1.1155 and 1.1178 price levels. 
 

EUR/USD weekly chart

 
EUR/USD is trading in a weak bear trend below the main SMAs. The market is attempting to stabilize above the 1.1000 handle. A break above the 1.1200 handle would be seen as fairly bullish.
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
After hitting its highest level since August 2019, EUR/USD erased gains and rejected the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). The market remains very choppy in the 1.1000-1.1200 zone. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The market might be creating a head-and-shoulders pattern. Therefore a retest of the 1.1155 level can be likely. However, a break below the 1.1090 support can lead to more weakness towards the 1.1062 and 1.1027 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.  
      

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1117
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1.1132
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1063
Daily SMA50 1.1066
Daily SMA100 1.1066
Daily SMA200 1.1155
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1154
Previous Daily Low 1.1103
Previous Weekly High 1.1116
Previous Weekly Low 1.1002
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1123
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1135
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1105
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1078
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1054
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1157
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1181
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1208

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD nears 1.1100 ahead of the close

EUR/USD nears 1.1100 ahead of the close

The EUR/USD pair is at daily lows after US and Chinese authorities confirmed phase one on a trade deal agreed. Some tariffs will be rolled back as China agreed on “massive purchases” of US goods, according to President Trump.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends corrective decline to 1.3330 region

GBP/USD extends corrective decline to 1.3330 region

The GBP/USD pair continues shedding part of its post-UK election’s gains, although at levels last seen several months ago. Hopes that PM Johnson will pass his Brexit deal through Parliament will keep the Sterling on the winning side.

GBP/USD News

Financial Big Brother is coming, but Bitcoin will remain

Financial Big Brother is coming, but Bitcoin will remain

Central banks move quickly looking to oversight all payments. Greece could impose sanctions if digital means are not used in at least 30% of payments. Once inside the crypto ecosystem, governments have little capacity for financial censorship.

Read more

Gold: Steadily climbs to session tops, upside seems limited

Gold: Steadily climbs to session tops, upside seems limited

Gold extended the overnight rejection slide from 100-day SMA resistance and witnessed some follow-through selling during the Asian session on Friday.

Gold News

GBP/USD extends corrective decline to 1.3330 region

GBP/USD extends corrective decline to 1.3330 region

The GBP/USD pair continues shedding part of its post-UK election’s gains, although at levels last seen several months ago. Hopes that PM Johnson will pass his Brexit deal through Parliament will keep the Sterling on the winning side.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures