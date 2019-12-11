EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro clings to session’s highs ahead of Fed

- EUR/USD is trading in tiny ranges ahead of the FOMC rate decision at 19:00 GMT.
- Immediate support is located 1.1062, while resistance is at the 1.1100 level.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD four-hour chart
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1092
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.1096
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1051
|Daily SMA50
|1.1059
|Daily SMA100
|1.1066
|Daily SMA200
|1.1156
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1098
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1062
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1116
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1002
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1176
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0981
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1085
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1076
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1072
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1049
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1036
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1109
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1122
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1145
LIVE: USD falling as Powell makes dovish comments
Fed Chair Powell said he would only raise interest rates if inflation significantly and persistently surpassed the target. The asymmetric reaction function is weighing heavily on the dollar.
EUR/USD surges to 6-week high after Powell's dovish comments
EUR/USD is trading above 1.11 after Fed Chair Powell said that he would only raise rates if inflation significantly and persistently missed targets. Markets are concerned about new tariffs.
GBP/USD tops 1.32 after Fed decision, ahead of critical UK elections
GBP/USD is trading above 1.32 after dovish comments from the Fed. Speculation ahead of the UK elections is rife. The Conservatives are on course to a narrow victory in a tightening race.
Gold: Struggles to sustain gains above 100-hour SMA, focus remains on FOMC
Gold edged higher for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, albeit remained below the overnight swing high and seemed struggling to extend the momentum further beyond 100-hour SMA.
USD/JPY: Yen strong amid prevalent fears
US November inflation foreseen at healthy levels, Fed’s meeting later in the day. A cautious stance prevails amid uncertainty surrounding global trade. USD/JPY hovering around its weekly opening, risk skewed to the downside.