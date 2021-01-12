EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro charts longest daily losing run in two months

By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD prints a three-day losing streak and hits two-week low. 
  • Short-term indicators turn bearish, signaling scope for deeper losses.

EUR/USD fell for the third straight trading day on Monday, confirming its longest daily losing trend since the end of October. 

The daily chart shows momentum studies are rolling over in favor of the bears, with the 5-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) looking to cross below the 10-day SMA. The 14-day Relative Strength Index has dipped into a bearish territory below 5.

These indicators support the bearish picture painted by the rising wedge breakdown confirmed on Friday. As such, the pair appears on track test support at 1.2059 (Dec. 9 low). At press time, EUR/USD is sidelined near 1.2152. 

A close above the 10-day SMA at 1.2241 is needed to invalidate the bearish bias.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2154
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.2154
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2225
Daily SMA50 1.2052
Daily SMA100 1.1917
Daily SMA200 1.1586
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2227
Previous Daily Low 1.2132
Previous Weekly High 1.235
Previous Weekly Low 1.2193
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.1924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2169
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2191
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2115
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2076
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.202
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.221
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2266
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2305

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

