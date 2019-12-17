EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro bulls running out of steam below 1.1200 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD keeps creeping up but can the bulls overcome the 1.1218 resistance?
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.1125 resistance. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The euro keeps challenging the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) as the buyers want a daily close above the 200 DMA. However, this hasn’t happened since June 2019.
 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The spot printed a head-and-shoulders pattern that can potentially become bearish. Moreover, the lack of bullish enthusiasm below the 1.1183/1.1200 resistance zone suggests that bulls might be running out steam. Sellers would be looking for a break below 1.1125, which could be followed by a drop to the 1.1102 and 1.1060 levels.
 
On the flip side, a daily close above the 1.1218 resistance would be very bullish as it could entail a potential bullish continuation towards the 1.1260 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
      

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1156
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 1.1144
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.107
Daily SMA50 1.1072
Daily SMA100 1.1066
Daily SMA200 1.1154
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1159
Previous Daily Low 1.1123
Previous Weekly High 1.12
Previous Weekly Low 1.1054
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1145
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1136
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1125
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1106
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1089
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1161
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1178
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1197

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD battles with 1.3100 on hard-Brexit fears

GBP/USD battles with 1.3100 on hard-Brexit fears

The Pound collapsed on renewed hard-Brexit concerns, briefly piercing the 1.3100 figure before bouncing modestly. Brexit bill to the Parliament next Friday.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1150

EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1150

The EUR/USD pair is trading at weekly highs, although still below 1.1180, as the dollar gives up early gains related to mounting concerns related to the US-China trade deal.

EUR/USD News

The crypto bears are raising their heads

The crypto bears are raising their heads

The bearish sentiments on the cryptocurrency market are growing stronger. While Bitcoin managed to stabilize after a sharp sell-off on Monday, altcoins continue losing ground with Ripple's XRP down nearly 6% since the beginning of the day...

Read more

Gold consolidates in a range around $1475

Gold consolidates in a range around $1475

Gold edged higher on Tuesday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained confined well within the previous session's narrow trading band. 

Gold News

USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range near mid-109.00s

USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range near mid-109.00s

The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and oscillated in a narrow trading band, just above mid-109.00s through the Asian session on Tuesday.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures