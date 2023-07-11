EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro bulls need validation from 1.1015 and EU-US inflation clues

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • EUR/USD picks up bids to prod three-week high as US inflation expectations contrast with ECB official’s hawkish remarks.
  • Sustained upside break of two-month-old previous resistance, upbeat oscillators favor Euro bulls to cross 1.1015 hurdle.
  • Bears remain off the table unless witnessing downside break of ascending trend line from March.

EUR/USD bulls print a three-week high near 1.1015 during a four-day winning streak amid early Tuesday in Asia, extending the previous day’s upside break of the key resistance line towards pushing the Euro buyers toward another key upside hurdle.

In doing so, the EUR/USD pair justifies the previous day’s upside break of the two-month-old descending resistance line, now immediate support near 1.0980.

Adding strength to the bullish bias are the bullish MACD signals and the upbeat RSI (14) line, not overbought.

However, the previous monthly high of around 1.1015 prods the EUR/USD bulls as traders await the second-tier Eurozone sentiment figures, as well as the US inflation data.

Also read: EUR/USD: Euro bulls attack 1.1010 hurdle as US Dollar slides on downbeat inflation expectations

Even if the EUR/USD manages to remain firmer past 1.1015, the yearly high marked in May around 1.1100 will challenge the Euro buyers before giving them an extra boost.

On the contrary, a downside break of the resistance-turned-support line of around 1.0980 can trigger a short-term pullback in the EUR/USD price. However, the bears remain off the table unless witnessing a daily closing below the 100-DMA, around 1.0835 by the press time.

Even so, an upward-sloping support line from March, close to 1.0730 at the latest, will challenge the EUR/USD bears before giving them control.

EUR/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1007
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.05%
Today daily open 1.1001
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0912
Daily SMA50 1.086
Daily SMA100 1.0832
Daily SMA200 1.0627
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1002
Previous Daily Low 1.0944
Previous Weekly High 1.0973
Previous Weekly Low 1.0834
Previous Monthly High 1.1012
Previous Monthly Low 1.0662
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0979
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0966
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0963
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0924
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0905
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1021
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.104
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1079

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD bulls flirt with 0.6700 hurdle on upbeat Aussie data, softer US inflation signals

AUD/USD bulls flirt with 0.6700 hurdle on upbeat Aussie data, softer US inflation signals

AUD/USD justifies upbeat sentiment data from Australia, as well as cheers broad US Dollar weakness, as bulls prod the key 0.6700 upside hurdle amid early Tuesday.The Aussie pair also benefits from the downbeat US inflation expectations, as well as the softer US jobs report.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD bulls need validation from 1.1015 and EU-US inflation clues

EUR/USD bulls need validation from 1.1015 and EU-US inflation clues

EUR/USD bulls print a three-week high near 1.1015 during a four-day winning streak amid early Tuesday in Asia, extending the previous day’s upside break of the key resistance line towards pushing the Euro buyers toward another key upside hurdle.

EUR/USD News

Gold upside appears limited until 21 DMA resistance holds Premium

Gold upside appears limited until 21 DMA resistance holds

Gold price is struggling to extend last week’s recovery gains while keeping its range below the $1,930 threshold so far this Tuesday. Gold price witnesses a bull-bear tug-of-war, as markets await the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) for a fresh directional move.  

Gold News

Polygon price unfazed by SEC-induced FUD, rakes in 45% gains for unphased investors

Polygon price unfazed by SEC-induced FUD, rakes in 45% gains for unphased investors

Polygon (MATIC) price has defied all odds thus far, surviving the turbulence of a regulation-intensive market to outperform even the untouched assets. Patient investors continue to reap the benefits of delayed gratification as investor interest in the token grows. 

Read more

More downside pressure on the buck

More downside pressure on the buck

There wasn’t much going on in Monday trade which was unsurprisingly reflected in the price action. We did see another round of mild but broad-based US Dollar selling, and we did see US equities attempt to push back up after taking a hit on Friday.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures