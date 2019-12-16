EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro bulls looking for a break above the 1.1151 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is starting the week by holding steady against the greenback.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.1151 resistance. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
Euro bulls are pressuring the session’s highs near the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). The bulls want a daily close above the 200 DMA. 
 

 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The market is forming a head-and-shoulders pattern. However, if the spot overcomes the 1.1151 level to the upside, the pattern is likely to be invalidated as bulls would likely target the 1.1186 and 1.1220 levels on the way up. However, a break below the 1.1104 support can lead to weakness towards the 1.1062 and 1.1027 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
      

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1146
Today Daily Change 0.0029
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 1.1117
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1066
Daily SMA50 1.1069
Daily SMA100 1.1066
Daily SMA200 1.1154
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.12
Previous Daily Low 1.1112
Previous Weekly High 1.12
Previous Weekly Low 1.1054
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1145
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1167
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1085
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1054
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0996
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1174
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1232
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1263

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD nears daily highs amid the prevalent good mood

EUR/USD nears daily highs amid the prevalent good mood

The market is cautiously optimistic about trade war headlines, with action limited as investors wait for fresher clues. EU’s manufacturing activity stagnated, services output improved just modestly in December.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidating post-election gains

GBP/USD consolidating post-election gains

The GBP/USD pair remains confined to the 1.33/1.34 range, easing within range after disappointing preliminary December Markit PMI. Brexit optimism limits the downside.

GBP/USD News

The phantom of fear pierces crypto market foundations

The phantom of fear pierces crypto market foundations

Negative technical indicators are extremely volatile and are approaching a technical rebound. Ethereum has fundamentals in play versus Bitcoin which could be lethal. XRP is not immune to downfalls and adds to the dangerous game of critical supports.

Read more

Gold consolidates in a range, flat-lined around $1475 level

Gold consolidates in a range, flat-lined around $1475 level

Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early European session on Monday and remained confined in a narrow trading band near the $1475 region.

Gold News

USD/JPY: Holding on to higher ground but lacking momentum

USD/JPY: Holding on to higher ground but lacking momentum

Positive developments between the US and China keep the mood up. Japanese data mixed, industrial figures continue disappointing. USD/JPY needs to advance beyond 109.72, December monthly high.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures