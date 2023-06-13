EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro bulls dominate past 1.0690 support, inflation holds the key

- EUR/USD picks up bids to extend week-start rebound as markets await German/US inflation data.
- 200-EMA, fortnight-long rising trend line together restricts immediate downside.
- Bullish MACD signals, gradually rising RSI line keeps Euro buyers hopeful.
- Key Fibonacci retracement levels can prod the EUR/USD upside, depending upon the CPI/HICP data.
EUR/USD remains firmer for the second consecutive day, refreshing intraday high near 1.0765 during the mid-Asian session on Tuesday, as traders brace for the rollercoaster week comprising the US inflation and the key central bank events.
In doing so, the Euro pair extends the previous day’s rebound from the 10-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) while justifying the bulish MACD signals and upbeat RSI (14) line, not overbought.
With this, the EUR/USD buyers are capable enough to mark another battle with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s January-April upside, near 1.0790.
Following that, the late May swing high of near 1.0830 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of around 1.0865 act as extra upside filters for the Euro bulls to smash for conviction.
On the flip side, the EUR/USD pair’s pullback remains elusive unless the quote stays beyond the 10-EMA support of around 1.0745. More importantly, a convergence of the 200-EMA and a fortnight-old rising support line, near 1.0690, appears a tough nut to crack for the EUR/USD bears.
In a case where the Euro bears manage to smash the 1.690 support an ascending support line stretched from January 2023, close to 1.0645, will be in the spotlight.
Overall, EUR/USD is likely to remain firmer unless breaking 1.0690. Also supporting the Euro buyers is the divergence between the market’s bias about the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Also read: EUR/USD edges higher past 1.0750 as ECB garners more hawkish bets than Fed, German/US inflation eyed
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0765
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|1.0756
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0753
|Daily SMA50
|1.0882
|Daily SMA100
|1.0807
|Daily SMA200
|1.0524
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.079
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0733
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0787
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0667
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1092
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0635
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0768
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0755
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.073
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0703
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0673
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0787
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0817
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0843
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
