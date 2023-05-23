EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro bulls appear running out of steam around 1.0800 ahead of key PMIs

- EUR/USD fades two-day rebound from the lowest levels since late March.
- Two-week-old bearish trend channel, sluggish oscillators keep Euro sellers hopeful.
- Bears need to conquer 1.0700 to topple the bulls.
EUR/USD buyers take a breather around the short-term key resistance after a two-day uptrend, making rounds to 1.0815 during early Tuesday in Asia. In doing so, the Euro pair prods the top line of a 13-day-old descending trend channel.
However, the recent easing strength of the bullish MACD signals and the sluggish RSI (14) line challenges the EUR/USD buyers in crossing the aforementioned key upside hurdle surrounding 1.0820 by the press time.
Even if the quote rises past 1.0820, a six-week-old horizontal resistance zone, near 1.0830-40, will be the key to challenging the EUR/USD bulls.
It’s worth noting, however, that the EUR/USD pair’s successful run-up beyond 1.0840, won’t hesitate to challenge the 1.1000 round figure before aiming to refresh the monthly high, currently around 1.1095.
Alternatively, pullback moves may target the latest swing low of around 1.0760 ahead of testing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s March-April upside, near 1.0735-40.
However, the EUR/USD bears may find it difficult to keep the reins past 1.0740 as the stated channel’s lower line, close to 1.0700 by the press time, may restrict the short-term downside of the pair.
Overall, EUR/USD buyers appear to run out of steam but the sellers need validation from 1.0760 to return.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0815
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.0813
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0941
|Daily SMA50
|1.0896
|Daily SMA100
|1.0809
|Daily SMA200
|1.047
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0831
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0796
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0904
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.076
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1095
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0818
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0809
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0795
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0777
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0759
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0831
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0849
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0867
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
