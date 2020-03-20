EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro breaks to fresh 37-month lows and 2020 lows, sub-1.0700 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is heavy under pressure trading in 37-month lows.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.0662 support.
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is under heavy selling pressure as the spot is pressuring 37-month lows on above-average USD demand. 
  

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The spot is pressuring the 1.0662 support while under heavy selling pressure below the main SMAs. Sellers are looking for a break below the above-mentioned level which could lead to an extension down to the 1.0539 and 1.0400 price levels according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistance can be seen near the 1.0706, 1.0784 and 1.0855 price levels. 
 
  
 
Resistance: 1.0706 ,1.0784, 1.0855
Support: 1.0662, 1.0539, 1.0400
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0656
Today Daily Change -0.0036
Today Daily Change % -0.34
Today daily open 1.0692
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1078
Daily SMA50 1.103
Daily SMA100 1.1062
Daily SMA200 1.1093
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0982
Previous Daily Low 1.0655
Previous Weekly High 1.1497
Previous Weekly Low 1.1055
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.078
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0857
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0571
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.045
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0244
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0897
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1103
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1224

 

 

