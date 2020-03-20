EUR/USD is heavy under pressure trading in 37-month lows.

The level to beat for bears is the 1.0662 support.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is under heavy selling pressure as the spot is pressuring 37-month lows on above-average USD demand.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

The spot is pressuring the 1.0662 support while under heavy selling pressure below the main SMAs. Sellers are looking for a break below the above-mentioned level which could lead to an extension down to the 1.0539 and 1.0400 price levels according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistance can be seen near the 1.0706, 1.0784 and 1.0855 price levels.

Resistance: 1.0706 ,1.0784, 1.0855

Support: 1.0662, 1.0539, 1.0400

Additional key levels