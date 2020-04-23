EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro bounces from fresh April lows, trade back above 1.0800 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD reversed intraday course in the early New York session, trading now above the 1.0800 figure. 
  • EUR/USD bear trend remains intact below the 1.0900 figure.
  

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
Euro/Dollar is trading below its main SMAs on the daily chart as the quote is bouncing after establishing fresh April’s lows at the 1.0756 level.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is trading below the 1.0850 resistance and the main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting a negative bias in the medium term. The euro got a reaction up in the New York session but bears should remain in control of the market at this stage. The spot looks set to retest the 1.0800 figure en route towards the 1.0750 and 1.0717 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistance is expected to emerge near 1.0850 and 1.0900/25 price zone.  
 
 
Resistance: 1.0850, 1.0900, 1.0925
Support: 1.0800, 1.0750, 1.0717
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0828
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1.0823
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0917
Daily SMA50 1.0958
Daily SMA100 1.1024
Daily SMA200 1.1047
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0885
Previous Daily Low 1.0803
Previous Weekly High 1.0991
Previous Weekly Low 1.0812
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0835
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0854
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0789
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0755
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0707
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0871
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0919
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0953

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

