EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro bounces from 34-month lows, trades above 1.0800 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is reversing up from 34-month lows.
  • A deeper correction up is likely underway above the 1.0800 figure.
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is trading in a downtrend below its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) as the market is bouncing from 34-month lows. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
Euro/Dollar broke below a bear channel and is now bouncing from the 1.0800 level. The market is consolidating near the 50 SMA as bulls are looking for a reversal up. However, the spot would need to break beyond the 1.0878 resistance to generate a deeper pullback up towards the 1.0923 and 1.0985 levels. Support is seen near and 1.0800 and 1.10754 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.  
 
 
Resistance: 1.0878, 1.0923, 1.0985
Support: 1.0800, 1.0754 1.0660
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.085
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.085
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0933
Daily SMA50 1.105
Daily SMA100 1.1059
Daily SMA200 1.1106
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0864
Previous Daily Low 1.0783
Previous Weekly High 1.0864
Previous Weekly Low 1.0778
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0833
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0814
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0801
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0752
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.072
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0881
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0913
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0962

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD slips back to low ground amid coronavirus concerns

EUR/USD slips back to low ground amid coronavirus concerns

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.08 coronavirus headlines are weighing heavily on the market. The US dollar remains bid despite falling US yields.  Earlier, the German IFO Business Climate beat with 96.1.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD dips below 1.29 on USD strength

GBP/USD dips below 1.29 on USD strength

GBP/USD has dipped below 1.29 as the dollar gains ground amid coronavirus headlines. The EU and the UK prepare for formal post-Brexit due to talks kicking off next week. 

GBP/USD News

Crypto market consolidates prices while crushing traders' emotions

Crypto market consolidates prices while crushing traders' emotions

Top 3 prices remain in range and contradict indicators pointing south. Mild "fear" sentiment is inconsistent with prices in the upper range of the upward movement. XRP may be the surprise of the week and bounce upwards for technical reasons.

Read more

Gold hits fresh multi-year tops, eyeing $1700 mark

Gold hits fresh multi-year tops, eyeing $1700 mark

Gold continues scaling higher amid a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade. Heightened fears about the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus rattled investors. Absent relevant economic data is unlikely to hinder the ongoing strong move up.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures