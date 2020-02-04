EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro bears pressuring 1.1032 support

  • EUR/USD is paring most of last Friday’s jump.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.1032 support. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is trading in a weak bear trend below the main simple moving averages (SMAs) as the spot rejected an ascending trendline. EUR/USD remains weak below the 200 SMA/1.1200 zone and is probably set to enter a triangle consolidation in the near future.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The euro is trading in a down channel below the 100 and 200 SMAs while challenging the 50 SMA and 1.1032 support. A breach below this level is likely to lead to further weakness towards the 1.1000 and 1.0964 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistances are seen near the 1.1055, 1.1100 and 1.1135 levels.
 
   
Resistance: 1.1055, 1.1100, 1.1135
Support: 1.1032, 1.1000, 1.0964
  
 

Additional key levels 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1035
Today Daily Change -0.0023
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 1.1058
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1086
Daily SMA50 1.1101
Daily SMA100 1.1072
Daily SMA200 1.1127
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1095
Previous Daily Low 1.1036
Previous Weekly High 1.1092
Previous Weekly Low 1.0992
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1059
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1072
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1031
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1004
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0972
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.109
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1122
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1149

 

 

