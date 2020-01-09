- EUR/USD is under selling pressure below 1.1142/1.1129 price zone.
- The level to beat for bears is the 1.1094/1.1071 support zone.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD four-hour chart
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1106
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.1112
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1142
|Daily SMA50
|1.1094
|Daily SMA100
|1.1066
|Daily SMA200
|1.1141
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.117
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1107
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1276
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1124
|Previous Monthly High
|1.124
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1131
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1146
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.109
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1068
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1028
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1152
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1192
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1214
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD crashes toward 1.30 after Carney's dovish speech
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.30, the lowest in 2020. The BOE's Carney said that weakness could trigger a prompt response by the bank, hinting at rate cuts. Brexit uncertainty is also weighing on the pound.
EUR/USD battles 1.11 amid USD strength, upbeat German Industrial data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.11 after German industrial output beat expectations with 1.1% in November. The market mood is upbeat amid the Mid-East calm and the greenback is gaining ground.
Cryptos: Slow-motion uptrend but fast in emotions
Ethereum is playing on the edge as it projects a good year. The market is in fear mode despite the distance from the 2018 lows. 2020 could be the year of the Ethereum outperforming Bitcoin.
WTI struggles for direction around $60.00
Prices of the barrel of West Texas Intermediate remains under pressure and are gyrating around the key $60.00 mark on Thursday.
USD/JPY struggles to stretch the recovery above 109.25/30
USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains from Wednesday while trading near 109.20 in Thursday's Asian session. The pair struggles to extend the upside as the US Treasury yields drop back in the red zone.