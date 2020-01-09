EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro bears nearing 1.1100 level in the New York session

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is under selling pressure below 1.1142/1.1129 price zone.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.1094/1.1071 support zone.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The market is pulling back down below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) as the market is easing from the December 2019 highs.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD bears broke below the 1.1142/1.1129 price zone and are now challenging the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. Bears will probably try to break below the 1.1094/1.1071 support zone. Further down lies the 1.1000 handle. Resistances are seen near the 1.1142/1.1129 price zone, 1.1160 and 1.1187 price level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
   

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1106
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.1112
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1142
Daily SMA50 1.1094
Daily SMA100 1.1066
Daily SMA200 1.1141
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.117
Previous Daily Low 1.1107
Previous Weekly High 1.1276
Previous Weekly Low 1.1124
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1131
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1146
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.109
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1068
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1028
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1152
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1192
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1214

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

