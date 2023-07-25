EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro bears flirt with multiple supports around mid-1.1000s on Fed day

- EUR/USD fails to cheer US Dollar’s retreat as it stays pressured around two-week low after six-day downtrend.
- Downbeat EU data, U-turn from previous support line and bearish MACD signals keep Euro sellers hopeful.
- Multiple levels marked in April-May period test Euro bears ahead of the 1.1000 psychological magnet.
- Two-month-old rising support line, key DMA confluence appear important to watch during further downside.
EUR/USD holds lower grounds near 1.1050 amid early Wednesday morning in Asia, fading the bounce off a two-week low marked late Tuesday, as markets await the all-important Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting announcements.
That said, the Euro pair dropped in the last six consecutive days despite the previous day’s US Dollar retreat as downbeat statistics from the bloc renew recession fears and prod the European Central Bank (ECB) hawks ahead of Thursday’s ECB Interest Rate Decision.
Also read: EUR/USD slumps amid EU’s recessionary fears ahead of Fed and ECB’s decisions
Technically, a clear U-turn from the 10-month-old previous support line, now resistance around 1.1290, joins the bearish MACD signals to keep the EUR/USD sellers hopeful.
However, a slew of levels marked during April and May, around the mid 1.1000s precede the monthly tops registered in February and June, respectively near 1.1030 and 1.1010, to challenge the Euro bears of late.
Following that, a two-month-old rising support line and a convergence of the 50-DMA and 100-DMA, close to 1.0940 and 1.0900 in that order, will be crucial to watch for the EUR/USD sellers.
On the flip side, a daily closing beyond April’s peak of near 1.1100 becomes necessary for the EUR/USD bulls to retake control.
Even so, the 1.1150 and the 1.1200 round figures may prod the Euro buyers before directing them to the support-turned-resistance line of around 1.1290.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1051
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|1.1065
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1037
|Daily SMA50
|1.0898
|Daily SMA100
|1.0886
|Daily SMA200
|1.0695
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1147
|Previous Daily Low
|1.106
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1276
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1108
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1012
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0662
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1093
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1114
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1034
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1004
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0948
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1121
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1178
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1208
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains but struggles at 0.6800, ahead of FOMC’s decision
AUD/USD begins Wednesday’s Asian session with a minimal loss of 0.08% following a positive Tuesday’s session that witnessed the pair gaining 0.78% but failing to climb above the 0.6800 figure after bouncing from a daily low of 0.6725.
EUR/USD bears flirt with multiple supports around mid-1.1000s on Fed day
EUR/USD holds lower grounds near 1.1050 amid early Wednesday morning in Asia, fading the bounce off a two-week low marked late Tuesday, as markets await the all-important Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting announcements.
Gold sees green amid Fed decision anxiety
Gold rebounds from 4 consecutive days of losses and jumped above the 100-day SMA. Uncertainty ahead of the FOMC press conference and the Fed's monetary policy statement boosted XAU/USD prices.
Dogecoin price marks a 10% rally in 24 hours as DOGE whales make a comeback
Dogecoin price had a fairly better 24 hours than most of the altcoins in the crypto market, but for its investors, this was one of the best days in a long while. The surge in DOGE price came at a time when one of Dogecoin’s biggest influencers, Elon Musk, accelerated the transition of Twitter to “X”.
Will July rate hike be one and done for the Fed?
After a short break in June, the Fed is expected to announce its eleventh rate hike. Most analysts think this will be the last rate increase of the tightening cycle that began in March 2022. If the Fed dismisses these rumors and takes more time to assess the effects from previous tightening, the greenback could still gain new traction.