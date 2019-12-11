EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro battling with 1.1087 resistance ahead of FOMC

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is trading mixed ahead of the FOMC rate decision at 19:00 GMT. 
  • Immediate support is seen at the 1.1062, while resistance is at the 1.1087 level. 
  
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The common currency, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving average (DMA). However, at the start of December, the spot had a sharp bullish reversal. The market has been in a tight consolidation since then. The Consumer Price Index ex Food & Energy (YoY) came in line with expectations at 2.3% in November. However, investors will be focusing on the FOMC at 19:00 GMT and the press conference at 19:30 GMT. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is challenging the 1.1087 resistance while trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The currency pair remains choppy ahead of the FOMC having rejected the 1.1100 resistance earlier in the session. Overall, bulls would need a daily close above the 1.1100/1.1119 resistance zone to attract further buying interest, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The euro is trading near a flat 200 SMA failing to find a clear direction for eight consecutive days. Sellers would gain credibility on a daily close below the 1.1062 support. A breakdown below the level could see the quote decline towards the 1.1027, 1.1004 and 1.0987 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
   

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1084
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1.1096
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1051
Daily SMA50 1.1059
Daily SMA100 1.1066
Daily SMA200 1.1156
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1098
Previous Daily Low 1.1062
Previous Weekly High 1.1116
Previous Weekly Low 1.1002
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1085
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1076
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1072
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1049
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1036
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1109
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1122
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1145

 

 

