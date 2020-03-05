EUR/USD Price Analysis: EUR/USD hits fresh YTD highs after another bout of dollar selling

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • The greenback is on the ropes on Thursday as EUR/USD trades 0.81% higher.
  • EUR/USD has hit a year to date high and trades at a level not seen since 31st December 2019.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

EUR/USD is pushing higher once again as the dollar selling gathers pace.

Stocks, yields and USD/JPY are lower as the risk-off sentiment grips the market. 

The dollar seems to be felling the brunt of the selling pressure to as coronavirus cases in the nation rise.

1.1250 is the next resistance to watch as it has multiple touches on the chart below. 

Beyond that, we have to look as high as 1.14 for the next meaningful resistance.

Between those two levels, 1.1280-1.13 was pretty stong in terms of being a magnet for price.

EUR/USD Strength

Additional Levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1219
Today Daily Change 0.0082
Today Daily Change % 0.74
Today daily open 1.1137
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0925
Daily SMA50 1.1034
Daily SMA100 1.106
Daily SMA200 1.1099
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1188
Previous Daily Low 1.1096
Previous Weekly High 1.1053
Previous Weekly Low 1.0805
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1131
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1152
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1093
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1048
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1185
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1232
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1277

 

 

