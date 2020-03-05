EUR/USD Price Analysis: EUR/USD hits fresh YTD highs after another bout of dollar selling

The greenback is on the ropes on Thursday as EUR/USD trades 0.81% higher.

EUR/USD has hit a year to date high and trades at a level not seen since 31st December 2019.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

EUR/USD is pushing higher once again as the dollar selling gathers pace.

Stocks, yields and USD/JPY are lower as the risk-off sentiment grips the market.

The dollar seems to be felling the brunt of the selling pressure to as coronavirus cases in the nation rise.

1.1250 is the next resistance to watch as it has multiple touches on the chart below.

Beyond that, we have to look as high as 1.14 for the next meaningful resistance.

Between those two levels, 1.1280-1.13 was pretty stong in terms of being a magnet for price.

Additional Levels