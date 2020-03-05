EUR/USD Price Analysis: EUR/USD hits fresh YTD highs after another bout of dollar selling

- The greenback is on the ropes on Thursday as EUR/USD trades 0.81% higher.
- EUR/USD has hit a year to date high and trades at a level not seen since 31st December 2019.
EUR/USD Daily Chart
EUR/USD is pushing higher once again as the dollar selling gathers pace.
Stocks, yields and USD/JPY are lower as the risk-off sentiment grips the market.
The dollar seems to be felling the brunt of the selling pressure to as coronavirus cases in the nation rise.
1.1250 is the next resistance to watch as it has multiple touches on the chart below.
Beyond that, we have to look as high as 1.14 for the next meaningful resistance.
Between those two levels, 1.1280-1.13 was pretty stong in terms of being a magnet for price.
Additional Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1219
|Today Daily Change
|0.0082
|Today Daily Change %
|0.74
|Today daily open
|1.1137
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0925
|Daily SMA50
|1.1034
|Daily SMA100
|1.106
|Daily SMA200
|1.1099
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1188
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1096
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1053
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0805
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1089
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0778
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1131
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1152
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1093
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1048
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1185
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1232
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1277
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
