- EUR/USD retreats from intraday high inside a bullish chart pattern.
- Bullish MACD signals, higher lows marked since May 13 favor buyers.
- 50-HMA, the upper line of the wedge guard immediate advances, bears can aim for yearly low.
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.0425-30, fading late Friday’s bounce off a fortnight low inside a falling wedge bullish chart formation.
In doing so, the major currency pair not only retreats from the upper line of the stated wedge but also steps back from the 50-HMA. However, the bullish MACD signals the lows marked since May 13 keep buyers hopeful.
However, the intraday sentiment hints at the pair’s further weakness towards the 1.0400 threshold.
Following that, the stated wedge’s support line, around 1.0355 and the yearly low of 1.0349, marked in May, will be important to watch for the bears.
In a case where the EUR/USD drops below 1.0349, the January 2017 bottom of 1.0340 could act as validation points for the further south-run.
Alternatively, buyers need to provide a successful break of the 50-HMA and the wedge’s upper line, around 1.0445, to retake controls.
Even so, the 200-HMA level surrounding 1.0515 could act as an extra filter to the north before directing the north-run towards the late June swing high near 1.0615.
Overall, EUR/USD is likely to witness intrday weakness but could portray a corrective pullback in the short-term.
EUR/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Corrective pullback expected
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0426
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.043
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0536
|Daily SMA50
|1.0572
|Daily SMA100
|1.0802
|Daily SMA200
|1.1108
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0486
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0366
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0615
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0366
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0774
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0359
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0412
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.044
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0368
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0307
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0248
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0488
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0547
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0608
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
