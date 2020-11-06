EUR/USD Price Analysis: Eases above 1.1800 as key resistance lines stand tall

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD steps back from nine-day high after failing to cross the multi-day-old descending trend line on D1.
  • 50-day SMA gains sellers’ attention, a two-month-long resistance line add to the upside barriers.

EUR/USD recedes from the highest since October 26 while declining to 1.1817, down 0.07% intraday, during early Friday.

The pair failure to provide a daily closing beyond a falling trend line from September 01, at 1.1840 now, triggered the latest pullback towards the 50-day SMA level of 1.1776.

During the quote’s further weakness past-1.1776, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of mid-June to the early-September upside, near 1.1690, will lure the EUR/USD bears.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of 1.1840 immediate resistance will not be able to convince the EUR/USD bulls as another resistance line from September 10, at 1.1866 now, will offer hardships to the optimists.

Furthermore, multiple highs marked in late-October around 1.1870/80 also add worries for the EUR/USD buyers.

EUR/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.182
Today Daily Change -6 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.05%
Today daily open 1.1826
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1762
Daily SMA50 1.1778
Daily SMA100 1.1673
Daily SMA200 1.1329
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.186
Previous Daily Low 1.1711
Previous Weekly High 1.1862
Previous Weekly Low 1.164
Previous Monthly High 1.1881
Previous Monthly Low 1.164
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1803
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1768
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1738
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.165
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1589
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1887
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1948
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2036

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

