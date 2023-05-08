EUR/USD Price Analysis: Drops to near 1.1000 as Eurozone eyes recession, US Inflation in focus

- EUR/USD has extended its correction to near 1.1000 as investors await US Inflation for further guidance.
- S&P500 futures are showing nominal losses after a choppy trade, portraying caution ahead of US debt ceiling talks.
- German Industrial Orders dropped sharply, suffering heavily from global interest rate hikes, which have impacted demand for automobiles.
The EUR/USD pair has corrected sharply to near the psychological support of 1.1000 in the early Tokyo session amid a recovery move in the US Dollar. The Euro remained under pressure on Monday after worse German Industrial Orders data. The economic data fell by 10.7%, suffering heavily from global interest rate hikes, which have impacted demand for automobiles. Also, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures, Retail Sales, and exports were downbeat in March, strengthening signs of recession in the economy.
S&P500 futures are showing nominal losses in the Asian session after a choppy trade, portraying caution ahead of US debt ceiling talks. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is looking to extend its recovery above 101.40 as the focus has shifted to the US Inflation data, which is scheduled for Wednesday.
EUR/USD is auctioning in an Ascending Triangle chart pattern on a four-hour scale, which indicates a sheer contraction in volatility. The upward-sloping trendline of the aforementioned chart pattern is placed from April 17 low at 1.0924 while the horizontal resistance is plotted from April 14 high at 1.1076.
A sideways action from the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 1.1024 is hinting at a lackluster performance by the shared currency pair.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the 40.00-60.00 range, signaling that investors are awaiting a potential trigger for decisive action.
Going ahead, a downside move below May 02 low at 1.0942 will drag the asset towards April 12 low at 1.0915 and April 10 low at 1.0837
On the flip side, a decisive move above April 26 high at 1.1095 will drive the asset toward a fresh 13-month high at 1.1185 followed by the round-level resistance at 1.1200.
EUR/USD four-hour chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1003
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.102
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0989
|Daily SMA50
|1.0839
|Daily SMA100
|1.0782
|Daily SMA200
|1.0434
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1048
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0967
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1092
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0942
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1095
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1017
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0998
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0975
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0931
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0894
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1056
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1093
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1137
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
