- EUR/USD portrays sluggish markets as bulls keep the reins near multi-month high.
- Overbought RSI, sluggish MACD challenges further upside but 21-DMA puts a floor under the price.
- Convergence of horizontal area from late January 2022, five-month-old ascending trend line appears a tough nut to crack for bulls.
EUR/USD clings to mild gains around 1.1020 as buyers keep the reins during the third consecutive day heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the major currency pair remains firmer at the highest levels since early April 2022.
That said, the overbought RSI (14) and sluggish MACD signals seem to challenge the EUR/USD bulls of late.
Even if the European Central Bank (ECB) manages to propel the prices, a joint of the 13-month-old horizontal area and an ascending trend line from late September 2022 appears a tough nut to crack for the EUR/USD bulls, around 1.1120-30.
It’s worth noting that the EUR/USD pair’s run-up beyond 1.1130 needs validation from the March 2022 peak surrounding 1.1185 before challenging the mid-2022 top of 1.1495.
On the flip side, pullback moves could rest near the 1.0950-25 support area comprising multiple levels marked since late March 2022.
Following that, the 21-DMA level surrounding 1.0825 could probe the EUR/USD bears.
In a case where EUR/USD remains bearish past 1.0825, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s February-September 2022 downturn near 1.0745 could act as the last defense of the buyers.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional impotant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1024
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33%
|Today daily open
|1.0988
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0814
|Daily SMA50
|1.0659
|Daily SMA100
|1.0303
|Daily SMA200
|1.0316
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1001
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0852
|Previous Weekly High
|1.093
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0835
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0483
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0944
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0909
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0893
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0798
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0744
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1042
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1096
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1191
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
