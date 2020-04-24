EUR/USD Price Analysis: Downside pressures build with RSI below 50

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EURUSD's daily chart RSI shows the strongest bearish bias in four weeks. 
  • Bearish price patterns suggest scope for a re-test of 2020 lows.

EUR/USD is on the offer for the third straight day on Friday with the widely-followed 14-day relative strength index reporting strongest bearish conditions in four weeks. 

The indicator is seen at 40 near press time, the lowest level since March 24. A below-50 reading indicates the bears are in control. 

Meanwhile, the 4-hour chart shows the pair dived out of a sideways channel on Wednesday, revising the bearish view put forward by the contracting triangle breakdown on April 16. 

The spot is not flirting with the support at 1.0768 - the higher low on the 4-hour chart created on April 6. 

That level will likely be breached, opening the doors for a re-test of the March 22 low of 1.0636. A close above 1.0897 (April 20 high) would invalidate the immediate bearish view. 

4-hour chart

Trend: bearish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0765
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.0777
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0904
Daily SMA50 1.0957
Daily SMA100 1.102
Daily SMA200 1.1045
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0847
Previous Daily Low 1.0756
Previous Weekly High 1.0991
Previous Weekly Low 1.0812
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0791
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0812
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.074
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0703
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0649
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.083
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0884
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0921

 

 

