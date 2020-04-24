EUR/USD Price Analysis: Downside pressures build with RSI below 50

- EURUSD's daily chart RSI shows the strongest bearish bias in four weeks.
- Bearish price patterns suggest scope for a re-test of 2020 lows.
EUR/USD is on the offer for the third straight day on Friday with the widely-followed 14-day relative strength index reporting strongest bearish conditions in four weeks.
The indicator is seen at 40 near press time, the lowest level since March 24. A below-50 reading indicates the bears are in control.
Meanwhile, the 4-hour chart shows the pair dived out of a sideways channel on Wednesday, revising the bearish view put forward by the contracting triangle breakdown on April 16.
The spot is not flirting with the support at 1.0768 - the higher low on the 4-hour chart created on April 6.
That level will likely be breached, opening the doors for a re-test of the March 22 low of 1.0636. A close above 1.0897 (April 20 high) would invalidate the immediate bearish view.
4-hour chart
Trend: bearish
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0765
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.0777
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0904
|Daily SMA50
|1.0957
|Daily SMA100
|1.102
|Daily SMA200
|1.1045
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0847
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0756
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0991
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0812
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1497
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0791
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0812
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.074
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0703
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0649
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.083
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0884
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0921
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
