EUR/USD Price Analysis: Downside pressure alleviated above 1.2189

  • EUR/USD bounces off 2021 lows in the mid-1.1900s.
  • The next key level on the upside is now at 1.2189.

EUR/USD manages to reverse, albeit partially, the recent downside and rebounds from lows in the vicinity of 1.1950 on Friday, area last visited in early December 2020.

In case the recovery morphs into a more serious bullish attempt, EUR/USD is expecte to meet interim hurdle at 1.2064 (Fibo level of the November-January rally) followed by the 55-day SMA at 1.2115 and then another Fibo level at 1.2173. A surpass of the latter should expose the weekly highs near 1.2190 (January 22), above which the selling pressure is forecast to mitigate.

On the broader picture, the constructive stance in EUR/USD remains unchanged while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1688.

Looking at the monthly chart, the (solid) breakout of the 2008-2020 line is a big bullish event and should underpin the continuation of the current trend in the longer run.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2005
Today Daily Change 71
Today Daily Change % 0.33
Today daily open 1.1966
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.212
Daily SMA50 1.2151
Daily SMA100 1.1965
Daily SMA200 1.1697
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2043
Previous Daily Low 1.1958
Previous Weekly High 1.2183
Previous Weekly Low 1.2058
Previous Monthly High 1.235
Previous Monthly Low 1.2054
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.199
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.201
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1935
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1904
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1849
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.202
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2074
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2105

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

