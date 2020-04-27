EUR/USD Price Analysis: Downside pressure alleviated above 1.0990/1.1000

EUR/USD is firmer and looks to consolidate the breakout of 1.0800.

Next target on the upside emerges at the 1.0990/1.1000 band.

EUR/USD is now extending the recovery after clinching new monthly lows in the vicinity of 1.0730 on Friday.

If buyers push harder, then the next relevant hurdle should wait in the 1.0990/1.1000 region. There is an interim resistance at 1.0945, where sits the 55-day SMA.

The downside pressure is expected to ebb a tad on a surpass of recent tops in the 1.0990/1.1000 region.

EUR/USD daily chart