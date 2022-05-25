  • EUR/USD comes under pressure and drops to 1.0650.
  • There is still scope for extra upside in the near term.

EUR/USD trims part of its recent advance to the 1.0750 region and returns to the 1.0650 area on Wednesday.

Considering the pair’s current price action, the continuation of the rebound looks likely in the very near term at least. That said, the next up barrier now appears at the 55-day SMA, today at 1.0787 ahead of the 3-month resistance line around 1.0830.

The breakout of this area should mitigate the selling pressure and allow for a probable move to the weekly high at 1.0936 (April 21).

The daily RSI around 51 also indicates that extra upside could still be in store for the pair until it reaches the overbought territory (>70).

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0656
Today Daily Change 93
Today Daily Change % -0.75
Today daily open 1.0737
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0539
Daily SMA50 1.077
Daily SMA100 1.1013
Daily SMA200 1.1274
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0749
Previous Daily Low 1.0661
Previous Weekly High 1.0607
Previous Weekly Low 1.0389
Previous Monthly High 1.1076
Previous Monthly Low 1.0471
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0715
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0694
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0682
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0628
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0595
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.077
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0803
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0858

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

