EUR/USD Price Analysis: Downside holds around 1.0780… for now

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD drops further and printed new 2020 lows near 1.0780.
  • Immediately below emerges 1.0710 (monthly low January 2016).

EUR/USD remains entrenched into the negative territory so far this year and there are no signs of even the slightest recovery, at least in the short-term horizon.

In the meantime, extreme “oversold” conditions in the pair could trigger some corrective rallies, although these are seen as selling opportunities for the time being. So far, the area around 1.0815 has acted as a decent barrier for bullish attempts.

While sellers remain in total control, the next target on the downside aligns in the 1.0700 neighbourhood, the January 2016 low. A visit to this level, however, looks unlikely for the time being, as it would need a serious deterioration of the pair’s outlook.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0792
Today Daily Change 38
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 1.081
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0955
Daily SMA50 1.1062
Daily SMA100 1.1063
Daily SMA200 1.1109
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.081
Previous Daily Low 1.0782
Previous Weekly High 1.0958
Previous Weekly Low 1.0827
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0799
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0793
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0792
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0773
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0764
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0819
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0829
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0847

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD hits new 2020 lows, reversing UK data-related gains

GBP/USD hits new 2020 lows, reversing UK data-related gains

GBP/USD has reversed its gains and trades closer to 1.2850, the lowest since November. UK retail sales beat expectations with 0.9% in January. Brexit uncertainty and US dollar strength are driving the falls.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD hits new multi-year lows amid USD strength

EUR/USD hits new multi-year lows amid USD strength

EUR/USD has dipped below 1.0780, the lowest since April 2017. The US dollar dominates the board amid an upbeat economy and coronavirus headlines. German consumer confidence edged lower to 9.8. The ECB's minutes are next.

EUR/USD News

USD/JPY hits 112, a 200+ pip surge in two days

USD/JPY hits 112, a 200+ pip surge in two days

USD/JPY has reached 112, extending its gains from Wednesday. A mix of data-driven USD strength, dismal Japanese data, stabilizing coronavirus fears, and stop-triggering pushes the pair higher.

USD/JPY News

Gold eases from multi-year tops, still above $1600 mark

Gold eases from multi-year tops, still above $1600 mark

Gold edged lower on Thursday and dropped to fresh session lows in the last hour, back closer to the $1600 round-figure mark.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures