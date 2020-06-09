EUR/USD Price Analysis: Downside could extend to 1.1186

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD’s comes under pressure below the 1.13 mark.
  • Next on the downside sits the Fibo level at 1.1186.

EUR/USD keeps correcting lower from overbought levels and it has now breached the 1.1300 support, opening the door to further declines in the short-term horizon.

If the selling pressure picks up pace, then the next interim support is seen at the Fibo retracement at 1.1186.

Supporting the positive view and looking at the broader picture, further gains are likely while above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1016.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1278
Today Daily Change 74
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 1.1294
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1024
Daily SMA50 1.0934
Daily SMA100 1.0966
Daily SMA200 1.1019
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.132
Previous Daily Low 1.1268
Previous Weekly High 1.1384
Previous Weekly Low 1.1097
Previous Monthly High 1.1145
Previous Monthly Low 1.0767
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.13
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1288
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1269
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1243
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1217
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.132
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1346
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1371

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats from highs amid risk-off mood

EUR/USD retreats from highs amid risk-off mood

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1250, down on the day. German and French figures disappointed. The US dollar is trying to recover and stocks are taking a breather. The ECB called on governments to act and speculation about Wednesday's Fed decision is rise.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls to 1.2650 amid dollar strength

GBP/USD falls to 1.2650 amid dollar strength

GBP/USD has dropped from the highs around 1.27 as the US dollar gains ground and stocks retreat. Optimism about loosening the UK lockdown boosted the pound beforehand.

GBP/USD News

“Do or die” moment on the crypto board

“Do or die” moment on the crypto board

The crypto board dawns today with the calm of the last few days, at least in appearance. It is apparent because there are signs that a sudden move could be in the making in the next few hours. Bitcoin and Ethereum are still in the midst of a dominance dispute.

Read more

XAU/USD extends daily rally to $1,710

XAU/USD extends daily rally to $1,710

The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $50 last week as the risk rally made it difficult for gold to attract investors as a safe-haven. 

Gold News

WTI drops over $1.5 to $37 mark amid risk-aversion, ahead of API

WTI drops over $1.5 to $37 mark amid risk-aversion, ahead of API

Following a solid recovery seen in the Asian session on Tuesday, WTI (July futures on Nymex) flipped to losses and gave away over $1.5 to test the 37 mark.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures