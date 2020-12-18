EUR/USD Price Analysis: Double top pattern on 15-min chart

EUR/USD flirts with double top neckline support at 1.2258.

A breakdown would expose support at 1.2239-1.22.

EUR/USD has carved out a double top bearish reversal pattern on the 15-minute chart.

Acceptance under the double top neckline support of 1.2258 would confirm breakdown and open the doors for 1.2239 (higher low on the 15-minute chart). That looks likely as the 15-minute chart Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped into the bearish territory below 50.

A violation at 1.2239 would expose the psychological support at 1.22. On the higher side, the double top at 1.2272 is the level to beat for the bulls.

15-minute chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels