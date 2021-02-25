EUR/USD Price Analysis: Door open to the YTD peaks near 1.2350

- After many attempts, EUR/US finally surpasses the 1.2200 mark.
- The 2021 high at 1.2349 now emerges as the next target.
The rally in EUR/USD remains everything but abated and now manages to finally leave behind the key resistance area in the 1.2200 neighbourhood.
The buying interest is expected to reinvigorate on a sustainable breakout of this area, allowing for extra gains and a tangible possibility of a revisit to the 2021 highs in the mid-1.2300s in the short-term horizon.
On the broader picture, the constructive stance in EUR/USD remains unchanged while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1776.
Looking at the monthly chart, the (solid) breakout of the 2008-2020 line is a big bullish event and should underpin the continuation of the current trend in the longer run.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.223
|Today Daily Change
|82
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53
|Today daily open
|1.2166
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2095
|Daily SMA50
|1.2155
|Daily SMA100
|1.2019
|Daily SMA200
|1.1784
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2175
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2109
|Previous Weekly High
|1.217
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2023
|Previous Monthly High
|1.235
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.215
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2134
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2125
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2084
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.206
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2191
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2216
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2256
EUR/USD hits six-week high amid risk-on mood
EUR/USD has risen above 1.22, hitting the highest since mid-January. The US Fed's commitment to easing has boosted the market mood and the safe-haven dollar is down despite higher US yields. A big bulk of US data including GDP awaits traders.
AUD/USD retreats from three-year high it set above 0.8000, eyes on US data
The AUD/USD pair closed in the positive territory on Wednesday and extended its rally to a fresh three-year high of 0.8008 during the European trading hours on Thursday.
Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: Soars 273% as “diamond hands” trigger meme stock comeback
NYSE: GME is trading at around $168 in Thursday's premarket trade, up 273% from Wednesday's early trading price. The departure of the CFO served as the trigger to the fresh buying frenzy. Retail traders that have held onto shares seem to be behind the surge.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 75% lift-off
Dogecoin price has been lull ever since the local top on February 7. However, a 20% surge due to Elon Musk’s recent endorsement has led to a breakout from a bull flag pattern. Now, the meme coin could surge 75% to record levels soon.
US Dollar Index looks depressed near 90.00 ahead of data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, remains under heavy pressure around the key 90.00 neighbourhood in the second half of the week.