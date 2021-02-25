EUR/USD Price Analysis: Door open to the YTD peaks near 1.2350

  • After many attempts, EUR/US finally surpasses the 1.2200 mark.
  • The 2021 high at 1.2349 now emerges as the next target.

The rally in EUR/USD remains everything but abated and now manages to finally leave behind the key resistance area in the 1.2200 neighbourhood.

The buying interest is expected to reinvigorate on a sustainable breakout of this area, allowing for extra gains and a tangible possibility of a revisit to the 2021 highs in the mid-1.2300s in the short-term horizon.

On the broader picture, the constructive stance in EUR/USD remains unchanged while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1776.

Looking at the monthly chart, the (solid) breakout of the 2008-2020 line is a big bullish event and should underpin the continuation of the current trend in the longer run.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.223
Today Daily Change 82
Today Daily Change % 0.53
Today daily open 1.2166
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2095
Daily SMA50 1.2155
Daily SMA100 1.2019
Daily SMA200 1.1784
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2175
Previous Daily Low 1.2109
Previous Weekly High 1.217
Previous Weekly Low 1.2023
Previous Monthly High 1.235
Previous Monthly Low 1.2054
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.215
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2134
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2125
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2084
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.206
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2191
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2216
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2256

 

 

