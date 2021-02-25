EUR/USD Price Analysis: Door open to the YTD peaks near 1.2350

After many attempts, EUR/US finally surpasses the 1.2200 mark.

The 2021 high at 1.2349 now emerges as the next target.

The rally in EUR/USD remains everything but abated and now manages to finally leave behind the key resistance area in the 1.2200 neighbourhood.

The buying interest is expected to reinvigorate on a sustainable breakout of this area, allowing for extra gains and a tangible possibility of a revisit to the 2021 highs in the mid-1.2300s in the short-term horizon.

On the broader picture, the constructive stance in EUR/USD remains unchanged while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1776.

Looking at the monthly chart, the (solid) breakout of the 2008-2020 line is a big bullish event and should underpin the continuation of the current trend in the longer run.

EUR/USD daily chart