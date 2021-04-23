EUR/USD Price Analysis: Door open to extra gains

EUR/USD approaches weekly tops around the 1.2080 area.

The resumption of the uptrend targets the 1.2100 level.

EUR/USD keeps the bid note well in place this week and trades closer to the initial target around 1.2080, or weekly peaks.

A surpass of this zone should accelerate the move to the next hurdle at 1.2100 ahead of the February peaks at 1.2243.

Above the 200-day SMA (1.1919) the stance for EUR/USD is predicted to remain positive.

EUR/USD daily chart