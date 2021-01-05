EUR/USD Price Analysis: Door open for the continuation of the uptrend

  • EUR/USD keeps the bid note despite faltering around 1.2300.
  • Above 1.2300 comes in monthly peaks at 1.2413 and 1.2476.

EUR/USD keeps the bullish stance unchanged despite the recent move up run out of steam in the 1.2300 neighbourhood.

The constructive bias in EUR/USD, therefore, remains unaltered and allows for the continuation of the current leg higher in the short-term horizon. However, the proximity of the  overbought territory carries the potential to spark occasional corrections. These are expected to meet initial support at the weekly low at 1.2129 (December 21).

In the meantime, a breakout of recent tops just above 1.2300 should pave the way for extra gains as well as a potential move to 1.2413 (April 2018 high) ahead of 1.2476 (March 2018 high).

In the meantime, extra gains in EUR/USD are likely while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1544.

Looking at the monthly chart, the (solid) breakout of the 2008-2020 line is a big bullish event and should underpin the continuation of the current trend.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2272
Today Daily Change 49
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 1.2249
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2192
Daily SMA50 1.1996
Daily SMA100 1.1897
Daily SMA200 1.1552
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.231
Previous Daily Low 1.2231
Previous Weekly High 1.231
Previous Weekly Low 1.2181
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.1924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.228
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2261
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2217
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2184
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2138
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2296
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2342
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2375

 

 

