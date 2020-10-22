EUR/USD Price Analysis: Dives out of a rising channel on hourly chart

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD pulls back to 1.1847, violating a bullish channel pattern.
  • The breakdown has exposed former hurdle-turned-support at 1.1831.

EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1847, having printed a multi-week high of 1.1881 on Wednesday.

The pair has dived out of an hourly chart bullish channel with the pullback, opening the doors for a re-test of the former resistance-turned-support at 1.1831 (Oct. 9 high). 

The breakdown is backed by a below-50 or bearish reading on the hourly chart relative strength index. 

If the support at 1.1831 is breached, more sellers may join the market, taking the pair down to the 50-day simple moving average located at 1.1797. 

Alternatively, a strong bounce from 1.1831 would reinforce Wednesday's bullish close above that level and may yield a move above 1.19. 

Hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1847
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 1.1861
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1747
Daily SMA50 1.1798
Daily SMA100 1.1623
Daily SMA200 1.1292
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1881
Previous Daily Low 1.1822
Previous Weekly High 1.1827
Previous Weekly Low 1.1688
Previous Monthly High 1.2011
Previous Monthly Low 1.1612
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1858
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1844
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1828
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1796
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1769
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1887
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1913
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1946

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

