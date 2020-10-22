EUR/USD Price Analysis: Dives out of a rising channel on hourly chart

- EUR/USD pulls back to 1.1847, violating a bullish channel pattern.
- The breakdown has exposed former hurdle-turned-support at 1.1831.
EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1847, having printed a multi-week high of 1.1881 on Wednesday.
The pair has dived out of an hourly chart bullish channel with the pullback, opening the doors for a re-test of the former resistance-turned-support at 1.1831 (Oct. 9 high).
The breakdown is backed by a below-50 or bearish reading on the hourly chart relative strength index.
If the support at 1.1831 is breached, more sellers may join the market, taking the pair down to the 50-day simple moving average located at 1.1797.
Alternatively, a strong bounce from 1.1831 would reinforce Wednesday's bullish close above that level and may yield a move above 1.19.
Hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1847
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.1861
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1747
|Daily SMA50
|1.1798
|Daily SMA100
|1.1623
|Daily SMA200
|1.1292
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1881
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1822
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1827
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1688
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2011
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1858
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1844
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1828
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1796
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1769
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1887
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1913
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1946
