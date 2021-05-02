EUR/USD Price Analysis: Defends 1.2000 but bears stay hopeful

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD struggles to overcome the heaviest daily losses in a year.
  • Receding bullish bias of MACD, 100-day SMA breakdown direct sellers toward seven-week-old horizontal support.
  • Bulls need a daily closing beyond 1.2100 to retake control.

EUR/USD holds lower ground, despite the latest bounce to the north, around 1.2030 amid the initial Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the currency major pair keeps Friday’s downside break of 100-day SMA amid weakening MACD bullish bias.

Against this backdrop, EUR/USD sellers keep their eyes on a horizontal area surrounding 1.1990 that comprises multiple levels marked since March 11. However, any further downside becomes doubtful at the moment.

Should the quote drops below 1.1990 on a daily closing basis, 1.1930 and 1.1870 levels are likely to return to the chart.

On the contrary, a daily closing beyond the 100-day SMA level of 1.2052 will look to cross the 1.2100 hurdle to keep EUR/USD buyers hopeful.

Following that, April’s low 1.2150 and the yearly peak close to 1.2245 will be important to watch.

EUR/USD daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.203
Today Daily Change 10 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.08%
Today daily open 1.202
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1991
Daily SMA50 1.1955
Daily SMA100 1.2055
Daily SMA200 1.1943
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2127
Previous Daily Low 1.2017
Previous Weekly High 1.215
Previous Weekly Low 1.2017
Previous Monthly High 1.215
Previous Monthly Low 1.1713
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2059
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2085
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1982
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1945
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1872
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2092
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2164
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2202

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Take advantage of market volatility with our daily Forex, Crypto and Indices Trade Ideas!

Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bearish pressure mounts, critical support at 1.1980

EUR/USD: Bearish pressure mounts, critical support at 1.1980

The EUR/USD pair plunged on Friday to close the week in the red at 1.2020, amid broad demand for the greenback in the last trading session of the day. EUR/USD is at risk of extending its decline mainly on a break below 1.1980.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bearish case building up

GBP/USD: Bearish case building up

The GBP/USD pair lost roughly 150 pips on Friday to close the week in the red, a handful of pips above the 1.3800 threshold. GBP/USD is technically bearish and could complete a full retracement to 1.3668.

GBP/USD News

Gold snaps three-week winning streak, looks to test $1,760

Gold snaps three-week winning streak, looks to test $1,760

The XAU/USD pair failed to break above $1,800 in the previous week and opened in a calm manner on Monday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of key macroeconomic events of the week. Initial support for gold aligns at $1,760 ahead of $1,740.

Gold News

Dogecoin on the cusp of a massive 85% explosion

Dogecoin on the cusp of a massive 85% explosion

Dogecoin price is on the verge of a breakout from a bull flag established on the daily chart. The digital asset only faces one critical resistance level before a potential breakout to new all-time highs.

Read more

Apple: Goldman upgrades as Apple (AAPL) smashes earnings, chart turns bullish

Apple: Goldman upgrades as Apple (AAPL) smashes earnings, chart turns bullish

Apple reported Q1 earnings after the close on Wednesday. Apple beat estimates on both revenue and earnings per share (EPS). Apple (AAPL) finally catches an upgrade from Goldman Sachs.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures