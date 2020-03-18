EUR/USD Price Analysis: Decline could extend to 1.0879

  • EUR/USD stays on the defensive below the key 1.10 barrier.
  • Next target on the downside is seen at the October low at 1.0879.

The offered bias in the euro remains well and sound on Wednesday and keeps EUR/USD below the 1.10 neighbourhood at the time of writing, or new 3-week lows.

While below the 55-day SMA, today at 1.1053, the pair is expected to keep the negative view unchanged.

Against this backdrop, the next support of significance is located at 1.0879, the October 2019 low ahead of the Fibo retracement (of the 2017-2018 rally) at 1.0814.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0977
Today Daily Change 90
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 1.0998
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1078
Daily SMA50 1.1042
Daily SMA100 1.1069
Daily SMA200 1.1098
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1189
Previous Daily Low 1.0955
Previous Weekly High 1.1497
Previous Weekly Low 1.1055
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1044
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.11
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0905
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0813
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0671
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.114
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1282
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1374

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

