EUR/USD Price Analysis: Decent support is seen at 1.1200

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD keeps the consolidation well and sound above 1.12 so far.
  • A breach of 1.12 should expose the Fibo level at 1.1186.

EUR/USD extends the consolidation theme just above the 1.12 level so far in the second half of the week.

If the selling pressure gathers extra traction and 1.1200 is cleared, then the focus should shift to the Fibo retracement (of the 2017-2018 rally) at 1.1186.

On the broader picture, the outlook on the pair is seen as constructive as long as the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1026, holds the downside.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1254
Today Daily Change 37
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1.1244
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1174
Daily SMA50 1.0992
Daily SMA100 1.0984
Daily SMA200 1.1028
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1294
Previous Daily Low 1.1207
Previous Weekly High 1.1422
Previous Weekly Low 1.1213
Previous Monthly High 1.1145
Previous Monthly Low 1.0767
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.124
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1261
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1203
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1161
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1116
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.129
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1336
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1377

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

