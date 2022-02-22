EUR/USD Price Analysis: Corrective pullback battles 21-DMA, 50-DMA convergence

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD struggles to extend recovery moves from eight-day low.
  • Bearish MACD signals keep sellers hopeful inside three-week-old triangle.
  • 100-DMA, horizontal area from November add to the upside filters.
  • Sellers need validation from triangle’s support to aim for three-month-long horizontal support.

EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1300 during early Wednesday’s Asian session, fading the previous day’s corrective pullback from a weekly low.

The major currency pair bounce off the short-term triangle’s support the previous day to snap a three-day downtrend. However, a rebound failed to cross a convergence of the 21-DMA and 50-DMA, around 1.1330-35.

In addition to the failures to break the key moving average confluence, bearish MACD signals also keep sellers hopeful.

Though, a clear downside break of the stated triangle’s lower line, around 1.1290 by the press time, becomes necessary for the EUR/USD seller’s entry.

Following that, a downward trajectory towards a horizontal area from November, near 1.1235-30, will gain the bear’s attention.

Alternatively, recovery moves beyond 1.1335 needs to cross the triangle’s resistance line, at 1.1360 to convince buyers.

Even so, the 100-DMA and a three-month-old horizontal resistance zone, around 1.1390 and 1.1480-85 in that order, become tough nuts to crack for the EUR/USD buyers before retaking the controls.

EUR/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1327
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.11%
Today daily open 1.1315
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1331
Daily SMA50 1.1331
Daily SMA100 1.1396
Daily SMA200 1.1638
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1391
Previous Daily Low 1.1307
Previous Weekly High 1.1396
Previous Weekly Low 1.128
Previous Monthly High 1.1483
Previous Monthly Low 1.1121
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1339
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1359
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1284
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1254
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.12
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1368
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1421
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1452

 

 

EUR/USD: Corrective pullback battles 21-DMA, 50-DMA convergence

