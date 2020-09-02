EUR/USD Price Analysis: Corrective decline could test 1.1700

  • EUR/USD recedes from recent tops beyond the 1.20 mark.
  • Extra losses could see the 1.17 area re-visited in the near-term.

EUR/USD met a tough resistance in the 1.20 neighbourhood on Tuesday, triggering a correction to the current 1.1850/45 band soon afterwards.

That said, while the leg lower should be deemed as corrective only, it could extend further south and test the key contention region in the 1.1700/1.1690 band (mid-August lows and a Fibo level).

The bullish view on EUR/USD, in the meantime, is expected to remain unchanged as long as the pair trades above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1174.

EUR/USD

Today last price 1.1856
Today Daily Change 83
Today Daily Change % -0.47
Today daily open 1.1912
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1838
Daily SMA50 1.1608
Daily SMA100 1.1312
Daily SMA200 1.1173
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2011
Previous Daily Low 1.1901
Previous Weekly High 1.192
Previous Weekly Low 1.1762
Previous Monthly High 1.1966
Previous Monthly Low 1.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1943
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1969
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1872
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1832
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1762
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1982
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2051
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2092

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

