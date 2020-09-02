EUR/USD Price Analysis: Corrective decline could test 1.1700

- EUR/USD recedes from recent tops beyond the 1.20 mark.
- Extra losses could see the 1.17 area re-visited in the near-term.
EUR/USD met a tough resistance in the 1.20 neighbourhood on Tuesday, triggering a correction to the current 1.1850/45 band soon afterwards.
That said, while the leg lower should be deemed as corrective only, it could extend further south and test the key contention region in the 1.1700/1.1690 band (mid-August lows and a Fibo level).
The bullish view on EUR/USD, in the meantime, is expected to remain unchanged as long as the pair trades above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1174.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1856
|Today Daily Change
|83
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|1.1912
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1838
|Daily SMA50
|1.1608
|Daily SMA100
|1.1312
|Daily SMA200
|1.1173
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2011
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1901
|Previous Weekly High
|1.192
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1762
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1966
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1696
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1943
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1969
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1872
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1832
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1762
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1982
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2051
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2092
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
