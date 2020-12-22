EUR/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates losses below 10-day SMA

- EUR/USD takes the bids after declining for consecutive three days.
- Sellers eye an ascending trend line from November 02, bulls need to cross 1.2230 for confirmation.
EUR/USD extends bounce off 1.2152 to 1.2175 during the Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the currency major snaps the previous three days’ downtrend. However, the quote remains below 10-day SMA, which in turn suggests weakness in underlying momentum.
Hence, a seven-week-old support line, currently around 1.2130 remains on the EUR/USD seller’s radar while a 21-day SMA near 1.2100 can challenge further downside.
It should, however, be noted that any further weakness past-1.2100 will target a clear break below the December 09 low of 1.2058 to revisit the monthly bottom surrounding 1.1925.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of 10-day SMA, at 1.2185 now, will have to pierce Tuesday’s open near 1.2230 to recall the buyers.
Following that, the monthly high of 1.2272 and the 1.2300 round-figure will gain the market’s attention.
EUR/USD daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2174
|Today Daily Change
|-58 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47%
|Today daily open
|1.2232
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2093
|Daily SMA50
|1.191
|Daily SMA100
|1.1856
|Daily SMA200
|1.1486
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2253
|Previous Daily Low
|1.213
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2273
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2116
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2003
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1603
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2177
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2206
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2157
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2082
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2034
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.228
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2328
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2404
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
