EUR/USD Price Analysis: Complex candlesticks trouble bulls above 1.2000, ECB in focus

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD picks up bids to intraday high ahead of the week’s key event.
  • ECB is expected to offer no fireworks but the BOC move keep momentum traders hopeful.
  • Gravestone, followed by Dragonfly, test bulls between the key SMA, inside monthly rising channel.

EUR/USD extends late Wednesday’s recovery move to early Thursday in Asia while picking up bids to 1.2036. However, cautious sentiment before the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy meeting and mixed candlesticks on the daily chart probe the bulls.

Although Gravestone Doji’s lead over the Dragonfly Doji candlestick suggests the restoration of the overall bullish trend, which was tested on Tuesday, 100-day SMA guards pair’s immediate run-up around 1.2055.

Even if the quote manages to cross the 1.2055 nearby hurdle, March month’s top and the upper line of a monthly rising channel, around 1.2115-20, will be a tough nut to crack for the EUR/USD buyers.

Alternatively, the quote’s downside break of the stated channel’s support near 1.2020 will be questioned by the 1.2000 threshold and tops marked during March 11-18 around 1.1990.

Also acting as the key support is the 200-day SMA level of 1.1926.

EUR/USD daily chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2038
Today Daily Change 2 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 1.2036
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1868
Daily SMA50 1.1961
Daily SMA100 1.2059
Daily SMA200 1.192
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.208
Previous Daily Low 1.2022
Previous Weekly High 1.1995
Previous Weekly Low 1.1871
Previous Monthly High 1.2113
Previous Monthly Low 1.1704
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2044
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2058
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2012
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1989
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1955
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.207
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2103
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2127

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Take advantage of market volatility!
with our daily Forex, Crypto and Indices Trade Ideas!

Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD steady above 1.2000 as investors wait for the ECB

EUR/USD steady above 1.2000 as investors wait for the ECB

EUR/USD is unchanged around 1.2030 for a second consecutive day, as speculative interest holds back ahead of the European Central Bank decision.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades above 1.39 as the dollar takes a breather

GBP/USD trades above 1.39 as the dollar takes a breather

GBP/USD has bounced back above 1.39, recovering as the dollar cedes some ground. The greenback benefited from the risk-off mood, while the pound struggles after CPI missed with 0.7% and as UK PM Johnson warns of winter covid wave.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD steady above 1.2000 as investors wait for the ECB

EUR/USD steady above 1.2000 as investors wait for the ECB

EUR/USD is unchanged around 1.2030 for a second consecutive day, as speculative interest holds back ahead of the European Central Bank decision.

EUR/USD News

Enjin Coin price shakes off selling pressure, primed for a 25% rally

Enjin Coin price shakes off selling pressure, primed for a 25% rally

Enjin Coin price outlook has shifted to neutral. It is on the verge of completing a high probability bottoming pattern, showing a positive divergence from some of the other cryptocurrencies that have printed new correction lows over the last couple of days. 

Read more

European Central Bank Preview: Five reasons for Lagarde to lift the euro

European Central Bank Preview: Five reasons for Lagarde to lift the euro

The German ZEW Economic Sentiment, the Sentix Investor Confidence and Markit's Purchasing Managers' Indexes have been rising and surprising to the upside in recent months. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures